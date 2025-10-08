75°
Derrick Groves, last of 10 inmates who escaped NOLA jail, captured in Atlanta

1 hour 37 minutes 50 seconds ago Wednesday, October 08 2025 Oct 8, 2025 October 08, 2025 2:03 PM October 08, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ATLANTA — Derrick Groves, the last of ten inmates who escaped the Orleans Parish Justice Center in May, was taken into custody after a standoff with police in Atlanta, Ga., according to Attorney General Liz Murrill.

According to WWL, Groves was surrounded at a home in southwest Atlanta midday Wednesday. Law enforcement reportedly gassed the home multiple times before Groves was taken into custody. 

Murrill said Groves now faces new charges for his escape, and she plans to ensure that he is "prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

Groves, 31, escaped the New Orleans jail with nine other inmates on May 16. In the weeks and months following the escape, the other escapees were all arrested. 

Before Groves, the most recent escapee captured was Antoine Massey in June. 

Groves had previously been serving time for killing two men on Mardi Gras Day 2018 in the Ninth Ward. He was awaiting sentencing.

