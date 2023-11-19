Deridder car dealership burns down Saturday, fire officials asking for information

DERIDDER - Fire officials are asking people for any videos of a massive fire at a car dealership in Deridder on Saturday morning.

The State Fire Marshal's Office said flames consumed the Benoit Ford dealership around 4:30 a.m., destroying the building and everything inside.

As of Sunday afternoon, fire officials have not listed what started the fire and are asking for help from the public.

