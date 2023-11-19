56°
Deridder car dealership burns down Saturday, fire officials asking for information

November 19, 2023
By: Logan Cullop

DERIDDER - Fire officials are asking people for any videos of a massive fire at a car dealership in Deridder on Saturday morning. 

The State Fire Marshal's Office said flames consumed the Benoit Ford dealership around 4:30 a.m., destroying the building and everything inside. 

As of Sunday afternoon, fire officials have not listed what started the fire and are asking for help from the public. 

To submit evidence, click here. 

