Deputy threw phone from bridge before meeting with agents investigating child sex allegations

LIVINGSTON - Arrest documents say a disgraced deputy facing charges of rape and child porn threw his phone from a bridge before meeting with investigators last week.

An affidavit from the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office says Dennis Perkins, a former deputy out of Livingston Parish, admitted to ditching the device by "tossing it off of the bridge" before he met with special agents on Oct. 22.

Perkins had allegedly driven his department vehicle to a rented cabin along Highway 6, before he was arrested last week. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Perkins violated policy by driving the vehicle that far outside the parish.

Perkins and his wife Cynthia, a former teacher, are both jailed amid the ongoing investigation. While authorities have refused to elaborate on the situation and who the victims may be, they revealed Wednesday there are numerous children at the center of the case.

Perkins is facing an additional charge of obstruction of justice for disposing of the phone.