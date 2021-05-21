Deputy shot suspect during confrontation in Ascension subdivision

SORRENTO - A deputy shot a man late Thursday night after a fight broke out involving a trio of suspects and a pair of law enforcement officers responding to a disturbance call.

State Police said the shooting unfolded in the River Ridge subdivision around midnight after deputies responded to reports of a disturbance on Wildwood Drive.

Two deputies reportedly met a resident there, and a fight broke out between the deputies and three male suspects, according to State Police. One of the deputies fired his gun during the confrontation, hitting one of the suspects.

That suspect was hospitalized with critical injuries. A deputy was also hospitalized with moderate injuries.

As is protocol with officer-involved shootings, State Police has taken over the investigation into the incident.