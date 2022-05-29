89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputy shot man who picked up gun, pointed it at his neighbor Sunday morning

6 hours 10 minutes 48 seconds ago Sunday, May 29 2022 May 29, 2022 May 29, 2022 11:10 AM May 29, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot by deputies after trying to shoot his neighbor Sunday morning. 

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived to North Shamrock Drive around 9:20 a.m. A man was holding a pistol, and complied when deputies asked him to drop the gun and get on the ground. 

Deputies said a neighbor, Daren Harell, ran toward the gun and pointed it at the man laying on the ground. Deputies said they told Harell to drop the gun, which he did not. Harell was shot by a deputy and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Another neighbor in the area said they had security footage of Harell shooting a semi-automatic pistol at the victim before deputies arrived at the scene. 

Trending News

Upon his release from the hospital, Harell will be booked for illegal use of weapons and attempted second-degree murder. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days