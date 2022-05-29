Deputy shot man who picked up gun, pointed it at his neighbor Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot by deputies after trying to shoot his neighbor Sunday morning.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived to North Shamrock Drive around 9:20 a.m. A man was holding a pistol, and complied when deputies asked him to drop the gun and get on the ground.

Deputies said a neighbor, Daren Harell, ran toward the gun and pointed it at the man laying on the ground. Deputies said they told Harell to drop the gun, which he did not. Harell was shot by a deputy and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another neighbor in the area said they had security footage of Harell shooting a semi-automatic pistol at the victim before deputies arrived at the scene.

Upon his release from the hospital, Harell will be booked for illegal use of weapons and attempted second-degree murder.