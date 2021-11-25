Deputy shoots, kills dog while investigating property in Livingston Parish

HOLDEN - A Livingston Parish sheriff's deputy shot a dog that reportedly lunged at law enforcement officers executing a search warrant.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies were investigating reports of "suspicious activity" at a property on W.H. Rhodus Road in Holden on Wednesday.

The department said deputies encountered two dogs at the property, one that was chained at the front door and another large dog that emerged from under the home and ran at detectives. That dog was chained as well but had enough slack to reach deputies, the sheriff's office said.

A department spokesperson said a deputy fired a shot at the dog to "protect those on location." The dog died while receiving medical attention.

A search of the property resulted in the arrest of Timothy Rhodus, 31, for possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm with controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a bench warrant tied to a traffic violation.

The sheriff's office said it expects to make more arrests tied to the investigation.