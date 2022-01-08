Deputy shoots, kills armed person while trying to make arrest in BR Saturday

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement officers were forced to shoot a person who threatened them with a gun Saturday night, sources told WBRZ.

One person wanted on charges was killed in the incident at an apartment complex on George O'Neal Road.

Sources told WBRZ both Baton Rouge Police and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies were attempting to arrest someone at the Spring Brook Apartment complex around 4 o'clock. As the group of law enforcement officers attempted to make contact with people inside an apartment where the suspect was believed to be hiding, someone inside shoved an gun out of the door and threatened to shoot.

As the gun was pointed toward the officers, one of the officers in the group fired at the person holding the weapon. After the shot, the person inside fell back into the apartment and the door closed.

No one would respond to requests from the outside to open the door, sources said.

Agents learned later, the person was hit by the gunshot and died.

Sources shared information with WBRZ from the scene. Official information from investigators has not been released. State Police will handle the investigation since it involves local authorities.

No law enforcement agents were injured in the incident, sources said.