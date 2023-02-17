Deputy's unmarked vehicle stolen with K-9 inside, Jefferson Parish officials say

METAIRIE - An unmarked sheriff's office vehicle was stolen Thursday night with a dog and a gun still inside, according to WWL-TV.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, the vehicle was stolen around 6 p.m. near the intersection of West Esplanade and Severn Avenues. A spokesperson confirmed the K-9 and a gun were still inside.

WWL-TV says the K-9 and the vehicle were found later that night.

It was unclear if the sheriff's office arrested the person or persons who stole the unit. The sheriff's office also did not detail what led to the robbery.