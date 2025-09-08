Deputy's unit catches fire while responding to report of car catching fire

Photo Credit: KQKI 95.3 FM

PATTERSON — A St. Mary Parish Deputy's patrol unit caught fire while responding to another car catching fire in tall grass on Monday morning.

Deputies say a unit was sent to a vehicle on fire near Wilson's Landing in Patterson around 9:40 a.m. The deputy parked the unit on the levee roadway, and it also caught fire.

Officials believe the fire was started by the tall grass, which was tall enough to come into contact with the vehicle and may have contributed to the ignition.

"We are grateful for the swift action of our fire department partners, whose quick response prevented a more serious situation," Sheriff Driskell said. "This serves as a critical reminder of the danger of parking on vegetation. We will be reinforcing proper procedures with our deputies to prevent similar occurrences in the future."

Sheriff Driskell advised the public to use caution as we move into the fall and winter season, when the risk for grass fires increases.