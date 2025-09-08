83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputy's unit catches fire while responding to report of car catching fire

1 hour 45 minutes 14 seconds ago Monday, September 08 2025 Sep 8, 2025 September 08, 2025 4:39 PM September 08, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo Credit: KQKI 95.3 FM

PATTERSON — A St. Mary Parish Deputy's patrol unit caught fire while responding to another car catching fire in tall grass on Monday morning. 

Deputies say a unit was sent to a vehicle on fire near Wilson's Landing in Patterson around 9:40 a.m. The deputy parked the unit on the levee roadway, and it also caught fire. 

Officials believe the fire was started by the tall grass, which was tall enough to come into contact with the vehicle and may have contributed to the ignition.

"We are grateful for the swift action of our fire department partners, whose quick response prevented a more serious situation," Sheriff Driskell said. "This serves as a critical reminder of the danger of parking on vegetation. We will be reinforcing proper procedures with our deputies to prevent similar occurrences in the future."

Sheriff Driskell advised the public to use caution as we move into the fall and winter season, when the risk for grass fires increases. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days