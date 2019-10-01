Deputy resigns amid criminal investigation into drug paraphernalia found inside home

An Ascension Parish sheriff's deputy has resigned after authorities allegedly found drug paraphernalia in his home.

The sheriff's office confirmed Tuesday that Ian Bailey left the department amid an internal investigation.

Bailey was placed on leave Sunday after deputies responding to a domestic disturbance involving him and his significant other found the paraphernalia inside his home. He submitted his resignation Monday.

The sheriff's office would not release further details about what was found at the home.

Criminal investigations into the domestic dispute and possession of drug paraphernalia are ongoing.