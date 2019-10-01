94°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputy resigns amid criminal investigation into drug paraphernalia found inside home
An Ascension Parish sheriff's deputy has resigned after authorities allegedly found drug paraphernalia in his home.
The sheriff's office confirmed Tuesday that Ian Bailey left the department amid an internal investigation.
Bailey was placed on leave Sunday after deputies responding to a domestic disturbance involving him and his significant other found the paraphernalia inside his home. He submitted his resignation Monday.
The sheriff's office would not release further details about what was found at the home.
Criminal investigations into the domestic dispute and possession of drug paraphernalia are ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 3- Matthew Langlois
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese