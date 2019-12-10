Deputy-involved shooting leaves one man dead, state police investigate

St. HELENA PARISH – Authorities with Louisiana State Police (LSP) say deputies with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office have asked them to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting that left one man dead.

On Monday evening, shortly before 8 p.m. deputies were called to a home on Nichols Road in St. Helena Parish, tasked with locating a suspect who was wanted by police.

As deputies caught up with the wanted man, who is said to have been holding a gun that he refused to put down, one of the deputies discharged their weapon and shot him.

The suspect was brought to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No deputies were injured during the incident.

As LSP's Bureau of Investigations proceeds with its analysis of the fatal shooting and all circumstances leading up to the suspect's death, developments in the investigation will continue to be relayed via WBRZ's website and television news programs.