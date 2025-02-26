65°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputy injured in fiery crash on I-110 at Governor's Mansion Wednesday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - A deputy was injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 110 near the Governor's Mansion curve Wednesday afternoon, an EBRSO spokesperson said.
The fire started shortly before 4:45 p.m. Officials said the deputy sustained minor injuries.
Trending News
No further information on the crash was available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Investigators searching for boater after damaged boat found in St. Martin Parish
-
Inmate dies in St. Tammany Parish jail; cause of death unknown
-
Driver injured, unborn child killed in St. Landry Parish crash
-
BRPD: Woman shot while exiting Interstate 12 Monday night
-
Local restaurants up egg prices amid nationwide shortage