Deputy hurt after driver drove under the influence and crashed, authorities say

BATON ROUGE – A man driving under the influence crashed into a deputy on the side of the interstate overnight, the authorities said in arrest reports obtained by WBRZ.

The crash happened late Wednesday near the I-10/I-12 split.

Sheriff’s deputies later arrested Shawn Fleming on various charges.

Investigators said Fleming drifted across lanes of the interstate and collided with the deputy, parked on the shoulder. The deputy also had a K9 partner with him.

After the collision, deputies said Fleming continued down the interstate where he ended up in the median and crashed into a tree.

The deputy sustained a concussion, according to details released Thursday, and was taken to the hospital. The deputy’s cruiser was wrecked, with major damage to the side of the vehicle.

Investigators said they could smell a strong odor of unknown alcoholic beverage when speaking with Fleming after the crash. He complained of back pain and was taken to the hospital where he failed sobriety tests, authorities wrote.

During the investigation, authorities said Fleming was “argumentative.”

Later, Fleming told investigators he had a shot of whiskey, and two double shots of a mixed drink and had taken Percocet earlier in the day.

Fleming had a prior DWI conviction two years ago, in March 2017, authorities said, and his license was suspended.

Fleming was booked into jail on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle, vehicular negligent injuring and suspended/revoked drivers license.

********************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz