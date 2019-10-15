Deputy delivers his own baby after wife goes into labor in McDonald's parking lot

BATON ROUGE - An East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy and his wife were just hours away from checking into the hospital to deliver their fifth child. But a split-second decision forced the father to take matters into his own hands early Monday morning.

Deputy Bruce Newman, and his wife, Maria, were expecting a baby girl this month. Just hours before Maria's scheduled induction, she started going into labor.

"She's in a little pain, but we're gonna try and bear through because our induction date was today," Newman said. "We're just gonna kind of rough it."

However, there wouldn't be much waiting. Newman loaded up his wife and one-year-old son into their brand new car and headed from Watson towards Woman's Hospital.

"I'm driving like crazy," Newman said. "Speed racing through the highways. I get off on O'Neal, pass by Ochsner, forget that's an option, and I make it as far as George O'Neal and Jones Creek."

At that point, Newman realized the baby was coming. He pulled into the McDonald's parking lot at the intersection of O'Neal and Jones Creek, then jumped in the backseat.

"I was hoping she was exaggerating," Newman said. "I was really hoping EMS would get there."

With the help of a 911 operator, Newman delivered the couple's fifth child and first girl, Olivia Belle. She arrived six days early weighing six pounds and 15 ounces.

"I've been in some crazy situations," Newman said. "I've gone through them no problem. But this is nothing you can prepare for."

Mom, dad, and baby Olivia are happy and healthy. The parents say her birth will be their last.

"No more, no more," Newman said. "You can't top this!"