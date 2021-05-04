Latest Weather Blog
Deputy being released from hospital months after falling seriously ill with COVID
BATON ROUGE - Nearly five months after the coronavirus placed him in intensive care, Deputy Charles Warren is finally going home.
Family members told WBRZ that Deputy Warren is expected to leave the Baton Rouge Rehab Hospital on Wednesday.
Deputy Warren, who first contracted COVID-19 back in November, was hospitalized at North Oaks in Hammond in early December. It was then that he was moved to the ICU, where he spent more than 100 days on a ventilator, according to family.
Around that time, Warren's coworkers at the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office parked their department vehicles, with lights flashing, outside the hospital in a show of support for their fellow deputy.
In March, he was moved to PAM Specialty Hospital in Hammond and then, most recently, to the Baton Rouge Rehab Hospital.
Warren, 59, is also a retired Air Force veteran with over 29 years of service.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pfizer shot likely to soon be available to younger teens
-
Sunday Journal: One on one with Tom Galligan
-
Newborn baby legally surrendered to state at local fire station
-
Why an AMBER Alert was not issued when a child was taken...
-
Former Southern University band director, Nathan Haymer, booked into federal prison
Sports Video
-
Brusly baseball needs extra innings to win regional series with Jennings.
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search
-
Drew Brees and Sean Payton enjoy the Zurich Classic
-
Legendary Parkview coach Kenny Guillot passes away at 76
-
Southern Wins Third Straight Bayou Classic