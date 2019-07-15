Deputy adopts kitten he rescued during Tropical Storm Barry

LAFOURCHE PARISH - A deputy who found a kitten while on patrol during Tropical Storm Barry adopted the 4-week-old feline after learning it had nowhere else to go.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office says Deputy Harry Guillot discovered the animal while responding to a crash over the weekend. After helping the injured driver into an ambulance, Guillot found the kitten unharmed inside the car.

He handed the tiny cat off to an animal control deputy to keep it safe while Barry inundated the southern parish.

When Guillot contacted the owner again, she told the deputy she could no longer care for the animal. Rather than leave her with animal control, Guillot decided to adopt the kitten himself. He went on to appropriately name her 'Crash.'

The sheriff's office shared photos of the deputy and his adorable new partner Monday.