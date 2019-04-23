Deputy accused, fired for allegedly giving drug dealer information

Photo: KPEL

ST. LANDRY PARISH - Reports say a deputy with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office has been fired after being accused of giving a drug dealer inside information.

Officials at the sheriff's office confirmed that William McCauley Jr. was fired, KATC reports. In a termination letter obtained by another outlet, the former deputy allegedly received monthly payments from the drug dealer for information.

According to the letter, McCauley was placed on unpaid administrative leave when the investigation began on March 20. The letter goes to say he was fired for malfeasance in office.

The sheriff's office told KATC, no charges have been filed against McCauley due to "insufficient evidence."