61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputy accused, fired for allegedly giving drug dealer information

3 hours 21 minutes 39 seconds ago Tuesday, April 23 2019 Apr 23, 2019 April 23, 2019 5:35 AM April 23, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: KPEL

ST. LANDRY PARISH - Reports say a deputy with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office has been fired after being accused of giving a drug dealer inside information.

Officials at the sheriff's office confirmed that William McCauley Jr. was fired, KATC reports. In a termination letter obtained by another outlet, the former deputy allegedly received monthly payments from the drug dealer for information.

According to the letter, McCauley was placed on unpaid administrative leave when the investigation began on March 20. The letter goes to say he was fired for malfeasance in office.

The sheriff's office told KATC, no charges have been filed against McCauley due to "insufficient evidence."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days