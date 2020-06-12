Deputies: Woman targeted ex-boyfriend, his current girlfriend in hit and run attack

Alexise Brown

BATON ROUGE - A woman accused of attacking her ex-boyfriend's current partner in an incident that left one man injured has been arrested.

According to a report filed by deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Alexise Brown somehow learned that her ex was with his current girlfriend at La Quinta Inn and Suites on Rieger Road.

So, deputies say, she went to the hotel and "began to cause a disturbance."

The report goes on to explain that as Brown's ex and his current partner attempted to leave, Brown got into her car and followed them to the nearby Office Depot.

Once they were in the store's parking lot, deputies say Brown used her car to ram her ex's current girlfriend's vehicle several times.

Deputies say upon seeing the damage to her vehicle, the woman called her father, asking him to come help her out.

According to the official report, when the woman's father arrived on scene, Brown allegedly attempted to back her vehicle into him and he scrambled to get out of the way.

But deputies say as he was running away, he fell and hurt his ankle.

Once authorities arrived, they apprehended Brown, who was attempting to flee the scene.

They say when they tried to speak with Brown about the incident, she shouted a string of curses, directed at her boyfriend's current girlfriend, instead of answering their questions coherently.

Deputies say as they spoke with Brown, they noticed what looked and smelled like marijuana in her vehicle.

She was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges that include battery, hit and run, and drug possession.

Meanwhile, the injured man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.