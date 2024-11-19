75°
Deputies: Woman arrested for disturbing school, drug possession at EBR Readiness Middle School
BATON ROUGE — A woman was arrested Tuesday morning for irate behavior at a Baton Rouge school, deputies said.
The woman, Shaharold Wings, 29, is a parent of a student at EBR Readiness Middle School. East Baton Rouge Parish deputies said she was cursing at people at the school.
She was arrested on disruption of a school and possession of marijuana charges. She is also being booked on an outstanding marijuana possession warrant from Thibodeaux Parish.
