Deputies: Woman arrested for disturbing school, drug possession at EBR Readiness Middle School

By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — A woman was arrested Tuesday morning for irate behavior at a Baton Rouge school, deputies said. 

The woman, Shaharold Wings, 29, is a parent of a student at EBR Readiness Middle School. East Baton Rouge Parish deputies said she was cursing at people at the school.

She was arrested on disruption of a school and possession of marijuana charges. She is also being booked on an outstanding marijuana possession warrant from Thibodeaux Parish.

