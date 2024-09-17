Deputies, wildlife and fisheries agents rescue boater stuck in Livingston Parish swamp

FRENCH SETTLEMENT — A boater who was stuck in a swamp near Petite Amite was rescued by Livingston Parish deputies state wildlife and fisheries agents, Sheriff Jason Ard said.

Ard said that the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office Marine Division was out doing rescues with Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents on Monday when they came across an airboat and its operator.

Citations were issued by Wildlife and Fisheries agents and the waterway remains closed, Ard said.