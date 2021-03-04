Deputies were attempting to serve protective order before fatal Abbeville shooting

ABBEVILLE, La. — A man who died in a Wednesday (March 3) shooting in Abbeville was reportedly a veteran who suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), according to the man's neighbors.

KATC reports that these neighbors worry the man's struggle with PTSD is what led to the fatal deputy-involved shooting.

But Louisiana State Police (LSP) maintain that at this time, it cannot be confirmed whether or not the deceased man suffered from PTSD.

LSP Troop I spokesperson TFC Thomas Gossen explained what happened during a Wednesday news conference, saying that a Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Deputy was attempting to serve an order of protective custody with assistance from the Abbeville Police Department.

But shortly after arriving at their destination, the deputy and officers "came under fire" from the suspect, Gossen said.

He explained that local authorities quickly took cover behind a patrol vehicle. Despite this, Gossen went on to say that the deputy was struck by the suspect's gunfire.

So, the deputy returned fire, striking and fatally wounding the suspect, Gossen said.

KATC reports that the wounded deputy was treated at a local hospital before being transferred to a Lafayette hospital and has since been released.

While Gossen couldn't confirm whether or not the victim suffered from PTSD, he did say that an order of protective custody typically indicates some kind of mental evaluation is taking place.

Detectives with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations are investigating the incident, and the LSP Crime Lab is processing the scene, KATC reports.

Investigators have already reviewed body cam and dash cam footage and were able to get the video processed quickly to put together a timeline of events, Gossen said.

The shooting remains under investigation and more information is likely to be released from authorities.