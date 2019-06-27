Deputies warn of scam callers targeting Livingston Parish residents

DENHAM SPRINGS - Sheriff's deputies say scammers are contacting Livingston Parish residents in an attempt to get cash.

The sheriff office post a notice on social media Thursday saying the callers are posing as deputies, saying there is a warrant out for their arrest due to a missed jury duty appearance. They then try to convince the victim to send money through an app in order to resolve the problem.

The sheriff's office said a number that keeps reappearing is (225) 424-8143. Anyone who receives such a call is advised to hang up and call law enforcement.