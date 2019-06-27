94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies warn of scam callers targeting Livingston Parish residents

1 hour 43 minutes 53 seconds ago Thursday, June 27 2019 Jun 27, 2019 June 27, 2019 12:59 PM June 27, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - Sheriff's deputies say scammers are contacting Livingston Parish residents in an attempt to get cash.

The sheriff office post a notice on social media Thursday saying the callers are posing as deputies, saying there is a warrant out for their arrest due to a missed jury duty appearance. They then try to convince the victim to send money through an app in order to resolve the problem.

The sheriff's office said a number that keeps reappearing is (225) 424-8143. Anyone who receives such a call is advised to hang up and call law enforcement.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days