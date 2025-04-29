Deputies warn of mudflat after several boaters stranded at mouth of Amite River

LIVINGSTON — Several boats have been stranded at the mouth of the Amite River where it empties into Lake Maurepas because of an unnavigable mudflat, Livingston Parish deputies said.

According to deputies, the passage that boaters must use in the area is marked by red and green navigation signs. Another sign that says "NO WATER" is also posted to have boaters avoid the mudflat.

"DO NOT go on the back side of the island!" officials advised boaters ahead of boating season and the Tickfaw 200 power boat fundraiser. "We anticipate several boats grounded on the mudflat. We worry about boaters getting injured."