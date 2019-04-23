Deputies uncover prostitution ring while investigating home invasion in Slidell

SLIDELL - Deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office uncovered a prostitution ring while investigating a home invasion.

On April 17, law enforcement was called to a home on Cherry Street in Slidell for a reported home invasion and kidnapping. At the scene, authorities found three suspects in a vehicle outside the residence.

The victim told deputies one of the suspects, Enrique Pacheco-Ayuso, had entered the home armed with a gun. Pacheco-Ayuso allegedly tried to force the woman into a vehicle.

While searching the vehicle, authorities found a gun and a small amount of cocaine.

Following the incident Pacheco-Ayuso was arrested and charged with home invasion, attempted simple kidnapping, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of cocaine.

Two other people in the vehicle, Juna Zavala and Josadac Gomez-Bonnilla, were also arrested. Authorities charged Zavala with possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of cocaine.

Gomez-Bonilla was charged with possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of cocaine, and possession of marijuana.

The sheriff's office said a follow-up investigation into the incident uncovered a prostitution operation involving the victim, Tammy Faye, and Pacheco-Ayuso.

On April 22 authorities booked Fay and Pacheo-Ayuso on charges of human trafficking and pandering.