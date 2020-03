Deputies uncover missing trailer hitches in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH - If you're missing a trailer hitch contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found a group of individuals looking to take trailer hitches from others.

Over the past couple of months officials learned about individuals targeting vehicles with hitches in the Denham Springs, Juban & Walker areas.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call us at 225-686-2241 x1.