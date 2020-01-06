Deputies trying to reach barricaded suspect on Ottawa Drive; third standoff in a week

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement is locked in a standoff with a suspect who's reportedly barricaded himself inside a house Monday.

The incident was first reported before 3 p.m. on Ottawa Drive. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office would not release many details but said the situation was related to a domestic violence call.

Monday marks the third standoff involving Baton Rouge-area law enforcement since Dec. 30. Last week, BRPD was called to two similar situations on Monday and Tuesday respectively.