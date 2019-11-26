75°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies trying to net shoplifter who stole fish tank from pet store
PRAIRIEVILLE - Authorities are looking for a thief who nonchalantly walked out of a pet store with a stolen fish tank.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says the man strolled into the Petco on Airline Highway sometime Nov. 13. Surveillance cameras captured the thief walking out with a large fish tank still in its packaging.
The suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket, long pants and glasses.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD reassigning 80 officers to combat recent spike in homicides
-
Denham Springs applies for $1.6 million to elevate or demolish homes
-
BRPD reassigning 80 officers to combat recent spike in homicides
-
Feds considering new dam along Amite River to mitigate flooding in capital...
-
Fan proposes in Superdome as Saints make game-winning kick