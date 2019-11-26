Deputies trying to net shoplifter who stole fish tank from pet store

PRAIRIEVILLE - Authorities are looking for a thief who nonchalantly walked out of a pet store with a stolen fish tank.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says the man strolled into the Petco on Airline Highway sometime Nov. 13. Surveillance cameras captured the thief walking out with a large fish tank still in its packaging.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket, long pants and glasses.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636