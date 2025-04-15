78°
Deputies trying to identify woman accused of stealing wallet, using owner's credit cards
HAMMOND - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman accused of stealing a wallet and using the owner's credit cards to make purchases.
Deputies say a woman was shopping at a store on Pumpkin Center Road when she left her wallet in a shopping cart on Feb. 10. The next day, the woman was alerted to unfamiliar online purchases by her bank and learned the wallet was not recovered by the store. The cards were cancelled and $700 inside the wallet is presumed gone.
Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact officials at 985-902-2043.
