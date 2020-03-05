Deputies: Trio arrested for burglarizing Livingston Parish Ball Park

LIVINGSTON PARISH - According to Sheriff Jason Ard, three of the Livingston Parish Ball Park's buildings were burglarized, Tuesday, March 3.

The Sheriff says the intruders damaged a garage door, door jams, and stole a Gator ATV.

Detectives were able to locate the stolen ATV in a wooded area along Perrilloux Road and eventually apprehend three suspects in connection with the incident.

Those arrested include two unidentified juvenile and 19-year-old Brandon Hougland.

The names of the juveniles have not been released due to their ages.

But detectives say they were arrested on three counts of burglary and one count of damage to property, each.

The minors are currently in the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.

Hougland was arrested for three counts of simple burglary and one count of simple criminal damage to property.

Hougland is being held in the Livingston Parish Detention Center.