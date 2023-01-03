75°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies swarm park after reported shooting near Central
BATON ROUGE - One person is in critical condition after a shooting at a park near the Baton Rouge-Central city limits Tuesday afternoon.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. on Sugarland Drive. Photos showed a large law enforcement response at Sugarland Park, which is adjoined to the neighborhood.
Sources said a man was shot and taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Deputies said the shooting involved two vehicles in a parking lot.
Trending News
No other details related to the shooting were immediately available. This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pre-trial conference set for man accused in high-profile child sex crimes case
-
Bengals and Bills game postponed after player suffers cardiac arrest on field,...
-
Hundreds gather at Brusly High School to pay respect to teens killed...
-
LSU fans react to big win against Purdue in Cheez-It Bowl
-
Brusly community comes together to help families of victims in deadly crash