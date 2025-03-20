Deputies: Suspected Tangipahoa gunman among two people killed in shooting that also left teen injured

TANGIPAHOA — Tangipahoa Parish deputies said Thursday that the suspected gunman was among two people killed in a Wednesday evening shooting that also left a teenager injured.

Deputies said 18-year-old Jayvelyn Smith was the suspected shooter who fatally shot 25-year-old Genesis Kelly. A 16-year-old was also hospitalized during the shooting in the Village of Tangipahoa.

Deputies said that around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, police arrived at the mobile home shooting that happened on Spruce Lane and Center Street. An investigation revealed that Smith and Kelly were both visiting the home when they got into an argument.

Smith then went to pull a gun from his waistband and accidentally shot himself in the leg. Deputies added that the argument spilled outside the mobile home into the yard. Smith then shot Kelly, who died on the scene.

Deputies said that at some point, Smith shot the 16-year-old resident of the home.

Both Smith and the teenager were brought to the hospital where Smith died from the initial self-inflicted gunshot wound. The teenager is in stable condition at the hospital.

“This was an unnecessary situation that has now left three families tragically affected and our town in disbelief,” Tangipahoa Police Chief Darrell Martin said.

Mayor Lance Willie and the Village of Folsom Board of Aldermen said they are praying for the families affected by the shooting.