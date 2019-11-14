Deputies stumble upon crime scene after stopping at gas station mid-patrol

TICKFAW - Deputies happened upon the aftermath of a gas station hold-up while stopping to refuel during their patrol overnight.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies who were making a pit stop around 1 a.m. Thursday found the front door of the Big Boss Truck Stop on Highway 442 locked. They checked the premises and found an open door at the rear of the building and shattered glass throughout the store.

After more searching, deputies found a frightened worker hiding inside a locked office.

They soon learned that a trio of armed men entered the store, pulled a gun on the cashier, and demanded money from the cash register. After this, the three ransacked the store and stole merchandise before breaking into the store's safe and making off with $25,000 in cash. Before leaving, the gunman shot the cashier's cell phone and forced him into a walk-in freezer, threatening to shoot him if he attempted to escape.

The cashier was not harmed and officials are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 554-5245.