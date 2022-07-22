Deputies still searching for man believed to be driver in stolen truck chase

ALBANY - A pursuit involving a stolen truck ended with the vehicle crashing through the wall of someone's home early Wednesday afternoon.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office first reported the wreck shortly before 2 p.m. in Albany.

The department said deputies tried to pull over the truck along I-12, but the driver refused to stop. The vehicle then struck a home shortly after getting off at the Pumpkin Center exit.

After the crash, four people jumped out of the vehicle and ran away. Three people were taken into custody, and deputies are still searching for the fourth occupant.

Deputies arrested 25-year-old Corey Prykop, 33-year-old Kryslyn McMorris, and 22-year-old Tanner Beyl at the scene.

As of Wednesday night, deputies are still searching for 30-year-old Dustin Sharp, who is believed to have been the driver of the vehicle.

Officials said the truck was reported stolen out of Tangipahoa Parish, and law enforcement from that area is assisting in the investigation.