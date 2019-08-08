Deputies: South Baton Rouge residents awake to find naked man on bedroom floor, chase him out of house

BATON ROUGE - The sheriff's office is looking for a man who allegedly entered a Baton Rouge home while the residents were asleep, plopped down on their bedroom floor and exposed his genitalia.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Thursday morning at a house on McGuire Avenue, which lies near the intersection of Perkins Road and Bluebonnet Boulevard.

Investigators say the residents awoke to find the unknown man on the floor of their bedroom. They reportedly chased the intruder out of the house before contacting authorities.

The family tells WBRZ they believe the intruder got into the house using the back door.

Deputies released a photo of the suspect from another home he had apparently tried to enter on a previous occasion.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5064.