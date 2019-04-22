Deputies seize stash of illegal drugs, guns inside St. Tammany Parish home

SLIDELL - Deputies are looking for a second suspect after a man was arrested inside a home full of illegal drugs and firearms this past week.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says it obtained a search warrant for the home on DeSoto Street in Slidell after it received an anonymous tip. Officials found Antonio Valdez, a Texas native, hiding inside the home. The sheriff's office added that Valdez initially tried to give investigators a fake name.

While searching the rest of the home, officers found about six ounces of cocaine, 16 grams of THC wax, 30 dosage units of alprazolam, approximately eight grams of marijuana, three grams of cocaine, and assorted narcotics paraphernalia. They also found $791 believed to be procured from drug deals and a secret hydroponic marijuana grow with 18 marijuana plants.

In addition to the drugs, investigators found a suppressed AR-15 rifle with multiple loaded, high capacity magazines, an AK-47 rifle, an AK-47 pistol, a .380 caliber handgun, a 9 mm handgun, a taser and ballistic body armor.

A full list of Valdez's charges can be found below

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS cocaine

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS THC wax

Manufacture of Schedule I CDS Marijuana plants

Possession of a Schedule IV CDS (Alprazolam)

Possession of Schedule I CDS Marijuana

Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies

Illegal Carry of Weapons; Crime or CDS

Obstruction of Justice

Resisting an Officer

Transactions involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses

Unlawful Use or Possession of Body Armor

The second suspect, Trequan Rollins, is wanted on many of the same charges.