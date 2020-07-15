94°
Deputies seize pralines laced with fentanyl in EBR drug bust
BATON ROUGE - Deputies found thousands of dollars in cash and confections containing suspected drugs during a drug bust Wednesday.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested Reco Andrews, 22, on Wednesday and seized the following items at an address along 68th Avenue in Baton Rouge.
- 51.6 grams of praline candy containing suspected fentanyl (street value $4,000)
- 4.8 grams of marijuana
- drug paraphernalia (cutting agent)
- $23,899.00 in currency (pending seizure)
Andrews was booked on charges of drug possession and distribution.
