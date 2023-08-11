Deputies seize over 3 pounds of fentanyl, multiple weapons in drug bust

Image provided by EBRSO

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office announced they arrested multiple people involved in a drug trafficking organization after executing eight search warrants and seizing over three pounds of suspected fentanyl and multiple handguns.

Police arrested Cedrick Kelly Sr., 42, for allegedly leading the drug trafficking organization, and also charged him with three counts of distribution of fentanyl alongside resisting an officer. They also seized 3.7 pounds of suspected fentanyl, 50 doses of Xanax, half a pound of marijuana, and five guns.

The following people were also arrested: Kendrick Carter, 46, was charged with four counts of distribution of fentanyl; Jeremiah Morris, 41, was charged with possession with the intent to distribute Xanax and marijuana as well as possession of drug paraphernalia; Daryl Johnson, 62, was charged with possession of a machine gun and possession of a stolen firearm.

Additionally, two subjects are still at large: John Beverly, 28, is wanted for distribution of fentanyl, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic abuse, possession of a firearm with drugs, and drugs in the presence of a juvenile; Reginald Kelly, 33, is wanted for distribution of fentanyl.