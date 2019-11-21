Deputies seize AR-15, 29 pounds of marijuana in drug bust at Ascension storage facility

PRAIRIEVILLE - Law enforcement from Baton Rouge and Ascension Parish seized a load of marijuana, a rifle and THC vape cartridges after getting tipped off about a drug deal in the area Thursday.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says Tyrode Brown, 27, was arrested at the Prairieville storage facility after detectives with BRPD and the sheriff's office were alerted to the alleged deal. Officials say 21 pounds of marijuana were brought to the facility and subsequently seized.

Deputies additionally found another eight pounds of marijuana, an AR-15 rifle, a semi-automatic handgun, a digital scale and several vape pen cartridges for manufacturing THC vape pens after searching Brown's car and storage container.

Brown was charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of marijuana, two counts of illegal carrying of weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.