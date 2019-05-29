Deputies seeking vehicle tied to deadly shooting at Burbank Dr. apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a vehicle in connection with a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on Burbank Drive earlier this year.

On Wednesday, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a vehicle investigators believe to be connected to the Jan. 5 killing. The car was described as 2015 to 2019 Mazda 6.

The sheriff's office says 22-year-old Anferenee Holden was found shot outside a building at Armstrong Apartments and died after being rushed to a hospital. The complex said that Holden was visiting and was not a resident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5000.