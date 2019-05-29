88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies seeking vehicle tied to deadly shooting at Burbank Dr. apartment complex

1 hour 5 minutes 38 seconds ago Wednesday, May 29 2019 May 29, 2019 May 29, 2019 4:31 PM May 29, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a vehicle in connection with a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on Burbank Drive earlier this year.

On Wednesday, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a vehicle investigators believe to be connected to the Jan. 5 killing. The car was described as 2015 to 2019 Mazda 6.

The sheriff's office says 22-year-old Anferenee Holden was found shot outside a building at Armstrong Apartments and died after being rushed to a hospital. The complex said that Holden was visiting and was not a resident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days