Deputies seeking more information after home struck by gunfire

ALBANY - Livingston Parish deputies are searching for more information after a home was struck by multiple rounds of gunfire Thursday night.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a home on Skinner Lane shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday. An unknown suspect shot multiple rounds of gunfire at a house on that road, and no one was injured.

Deputies said the vehicle involved is seemingly a small white sedan. Anyone in that area is encouraged to check cameras they may have.

If you have information, deputies ask you to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.