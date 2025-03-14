82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies seeking more information after home struck by gunfire

4 hours 50 minutes 43 seconds ago Friday, March 14 2025 Mar 14, 2025 March 14, 2025 11:47 AM March 14, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

ALBANY - Livingston Parish deputies are searching for more information after a home was struck by multiple rounds of gunfire Thursday night. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a home on Skinner Lane shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday. An unknown suspect shot multiple rounds of gunfire at a house on that road, and no one was injured. 

Deputies said the vehicle involved is seemingly a small white sedan. Anyone in that area is encouraged to check cameras they may have. 

Trending News

If you have information, deputies ask you to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days