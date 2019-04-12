75°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies seeking man seen stealing from West Baton Rouge construction sites
ERWINVILLE - Deputies are looking for a man suspected in multiple thefts at local construction sites.
The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says several thefts were reported at different sites around the Erwinville area. The sheriff's office released surveillance photos which appear to show the thief loading equipment into a pickup truck late Thursday night.
Anyone with information on the subject's identity is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-382-5200.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Will Wade to meet with LSU officials Friday, ending month-long stalemate
-
How emotion separates LSU track from rest of the NCAA
-
Southern stuns No. 8 LSU baseball 7-2
-
LSU basketball - Postgame Press Conference vs. Michigan State
-
Sportscaster Dick Vitale's ESPN interview turns into shouting match over Will Wade...