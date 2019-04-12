Deputies seeking man seen stealing from West Baton Rouge construction sites

ERWINVILLE - Deputies are looking for a man suspected in multiple thefts at local construction sites.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says several thefts were reported at different sites around the Erwinville area. The sheriff's office released surveillance photos which appear to show the thief loading equipment into a pickup truck late Thursday night.

Anyone with information on the subject's identity is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-382-5200.