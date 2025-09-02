Deputies find work-release inmate who walked off job site in Walker

WALKER — Livingston and East Feliciana deputies found a work-release inmate after he walked off a job site in Walker.

Livingston Parish deputies said the man, Christopher Samuel, was on work release from East Feliciana Parish when he walked away from Deltak, a manufacturing company based in Walker, around 8:40 a.m.

LPSO deputies found Samuel just before 1:30 p.m. in the "general area of escape." He was booked by LPSO as a fugitive and will be returned to East Feliciana Parish deputies, who will book him for escape.

According to East Feliciana Parish deputies, he was dressed in a black sweatshirt with a grey T-shirt underneath, blue jeans and a black skull cap.

Samuel is from Ruston and was convicted in Lincoln Parish of aggravated battery. His release date was September 6, 2028. A warrant for simple escape is being secured for his arrest.