2 suspects in custody, deputies searching for another in Rosedale after shooting in West Baton Rouge Parish

47 minutes 32 seconds ago Wednesday, June 15 2022 Jun 15, 2022 June 15, 2022 8:45 PM June 15, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ROSEDALE - Deputies searched through a cane field Wednesday night for suspects in a West Baton Rouge Parish shooting earlier in the day. 

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said two suspects are currently in custody and deputies are looking for one more in a cane field off Sidney Road in Rosedale. 

No information about the shooting has been released by West Baton Rouge Parish officials. 

This is a developing story. 

