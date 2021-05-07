Deputies search Iberville Parish waterway for car that went underwater

82°
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

PLAQUEMINE - Sheriff's deputies searched a bayou Friday morning after surveillance video showed a vehicle driving into the water. 

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office first received word of the incident around 7:15 Friday morning. Video showed the vehicle running a stop sign and striking the dock at Jack Miller's Landing sometime after midnight, a department spokesperson said.

Deputies found visible damage to the pier but no sign of the vehicle when they got there.

Around 1 p.m. Friday, they detected the vehicle underwater using sonar equipment. Sheriff Brett Stassi said divers will go into the bayou for a closer look this afternoon.

Officials said it's unclear how many people were inside the car or whether anyone got out after the crash. 

