48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies searching for woman who was in custody and ran away Monday

2 hours 46 minutes 57 seconds ago Monday, January 13 2025 Jan 13, 2025 January 13, 2025 7:04 PM January 13, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a woman who was in custody and ran away from law enforcement after she said she had to throw up. 

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the woman evacuated a Bayou Fountain apartment that caught on fire Monday. Bystander Andrece Davis was taken into custody at the scene by St. George Arson Investigation Team. They said her arrest was unrelated to the fire, but she had active warrants connected to a different arson.

Deputies said she was having mental health issues. The woman was in an EBRSO patrol car and headed to a hospital for a psychiatric  evaluation when she told deputies she had to throw up. Standing outside of the car, she ran away near the Southpointe Drive area around 3:45 p.m. 

Trending News

As of 9 p.m., the woman has not been found. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days