Deputies searching for woman who was in custody and ran away Monday
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a woman who was in custody and ran away from law enforcement after she said she had to throw up.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the woman evacuated a Bayou Fountain apartment that caught on fire Monday. Bystander Andrece Davis was taken into custody at the scene by St. George Arson Investigation Team. They said her arrest was unrelated to the fire, but she had active warrants connected to a different arson.
Deputies said she was having mental health issues. The woman was in an EBRSO patrol car and headed to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation when she told deputies she had to throw up. Standing outside of the car, she ran away near the Southpointe Drive area around 3:45 p.m.
As of 9 p.m., the woman has not been found.
