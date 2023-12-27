Deputies searching for two men who allegedly robbed Ponchatoula store at gunpoint

PONCHATOULA - Sheriff's deputies are searching for two men who allegedly demanded money from an employee working at a Dollar General.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the armed robbery happened on Dec. 20 shortly before 11 p.m. at the Dollar General on Highway 22 near Ponchatoula High School. Two men, one wearing all black and the other wearing a black jacket and blue jeans, forced an employee behind the counter at gunpoint and demanded she give them money from the safe.

After getting the money, the two men were seen running toward Weaver Lane.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TPSO at (985) 902-2017.