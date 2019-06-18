Deputies searching for two kids last seen Monday night in Walker

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for two juveniles last seen Monday night.

Jacob, 12, and Riley Garsee, 10, were last seen just before 6 p.m. near their home off Glascock Lane in Walker.

"The family contacted us late last night for assistance. The boys were outside of their home helping to do yard work. It’s believed they wandered off," the department said.

Authorities don't suspect foul play at this time.

Jacob has brown hair, blue eyes, and is 5'2''. Authorities say he weighs 155 pounds and has a scar on his right eyebrow. He was last seen wearing a black sleeveless shirt with jeans. Riley has light blonde hair, blue eyes, and is 4'9''. He weighs 80 to 90 pounds. Riley was last seen wearing a blue sleeveless shirt with jeans.

Anyone with information on the boys can call the sheriff's office at 225-686-2241.