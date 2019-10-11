74°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies searching for TV shoplifter
RACELAND- Authorities are looking for a man who walked out of an area Walmart without paying for a large- screen TV.
The theft occurred Feb. 24 at the Walmart Supercenter in Raceland. The shoplifter fled the scene in a white four-door Chevrolet truck.
Deputies obtained surveillance photos of the shoplifter and the truck.
Anyone with information can call 1-800-743-7433.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dash for gator meat begins days before LSU takes on Florida
-
Child, mother airlifted to hospital after being struck in Baker
-
Shoddy repair work creating new problems for flood victim
-
Dead fish plaguing algae-clogged lakes at LSU
-
Mayor stepping up efforts to oppose incorporation of St. George