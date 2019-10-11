Deputies searching for TV shoplifter

74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Tuesday, February 27 2018
RACELAND- Authorities are looking for a man who walked out of an area Walmart without paying for a large- screen TV.

The theft occurred Feb. 24 at the Walmart Supercenter in Raceland. The shoplifter fled the scene in a white four-door Chevrolet truck.

Deputies obtained surveillance photos of the shoplifter and the truck.

Anyone with information can call 1-800-743-7433.

