Deputies searching for three seen 'prowling' Tangipahoa apartment complex

HAMMOND - Sheriff's deputies are searching for three people caught on video walking around a Tangipahoa apartment complex and attempting to break into vehicles.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the three people seen walking through The Creeks Apartments shortly before 5 a.m. on Dec. 12. They can be seen on the video parking near the back of the complex and walking around checking car door handles before returning to their car and leaving.

Detectives reportedly believe these people could be responsible for several vehicle burglaries in the same area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at (985) 345-6150 or the crime stoppers tip line at (1-800) 554-5245 to remain anonymous.