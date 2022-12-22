50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies searching for three seen 'prowling' Tangipahoa apartment complex

1 hour 35 minutes 56 seconds ago Thursday, December 22 2022 Dec 22, 2022 December 22, 2022 8:36 AM December 22, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

HAMMOND - Sheriff's deputies are searching for three people caught on video walking around a Tangipahoa apartment complex and attempting to break into vehicles. 

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the three people seen walking through The Creeks Apartments shortly before 5 a.m. on Dec. 12. They can be seen on the video parking near the back of the complex and walking around checking car door handles before returning to their car and leaving. 

Detectives reportedly believe these people could be responsible for several vehicle burglaries in the same area. 

Trending News

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at (985) 345-6150 or the crime stoppers tip line at (1-800) 554-5245 to remain anonymous.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days