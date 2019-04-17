61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies searching for suspects in string of vehicle burglaries

1 hour 31 minutes 14 seconds ago Wednesday, April 17 2019 Apr 17, 2019 April 17, 2019 5:33 AM April 17, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - Authorities are looking for suspects connected to several vehicle burglaries reported in Livingston Parish.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, multiple burglaries were reported off Greystone Drive in Denham Springs. Numerous items were stolen including guns, wallets, GPS devices, and dash mounted cameras.

One victim was alerted when someone attempted to use their  stolen credit card at different locations in Baton Rouge. Law enforcement was able to get surveillance video from one of the locations, which showed one of the suspects.

Authorities say the suspects were using a white Chevrolet Camaro with black rims and a sunroof. Anyone with information on this case can call the sheriff's office at 225-686-2241.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days